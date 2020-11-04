Problems with recreational marijuana

A "thought regarding pot" after possibly the most critical Election Day ever for the City of Missoula, the State of Montana and the United States of America.

I am writing this prior to the election, not knowing whether Montana initiatives I-190 and CI-118 passed or not. I voted against them. If you considered voting to legalize recreational marijuana use, I hope you visited Portland and/or Seattle recently, not stoned. To an old hippie who isn’t a pothead, the cultures there are highly objectionable.

There is a dangerous level of even organized crime in Portland that appears to be systemically swept under the rug, resulting in a tangible level of criminal threat. Homelessness is through the roof. “Wonderland,” i.e., the Pacific Northwest, is the new California. Lawless by design. Please don’t respond to this with bad research that claims that legalizing marijuana has no tangible impact on culture and crime. I don’t believe it.

Pot smoke, like cigarette smoke, is ambient, airborne like COVID-19 droplets, and I don’t want it in my system. THC, as you probably know, stays with you for a while. It makes me sick. Cigarette smokers often fail to observe social and building distancing ordinances. Pot smoke tends to follow smokers into buildings like Pigpen’s dirt cloud.