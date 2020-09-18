× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We see a lot of “Buy Local” campaigning around. Buying is just one side of a coin. The other side, producing, is more important.

Buying is consuming. Logically, we must first produce before we can consume. We don’t get to consume things which magically appear.

We can buy all we want locally. But if we want to be able to buy anything from anywhere, we must first produce so we have something to trade. Now, where should we PRODUCE?

Western Montana needs to produce and we need to produce things we’re good at. It won’t matter where we buy “stuff” from if we can produce!

Buying local is fine. But production will enrich us and support the local economy more so than buying “stuff” from storekeepers.

Produce Local! For Montana, it means leveraging our natural resources and keeping the environment clean while doing so, but let’s get to logging, mining, guiding, ranching, farming, and tourism! Montana Produce!

Buy Local? So what. Produce Local! Everyone wins!

Mike Vanecek,

Missoula

