Ms. SARAH COEFIELD's column: "Keeping wildfire smoke out of large indoor spaces" was well written and helpful, earning my "love" vote. Her sentiment: "A lot of HVAC systems are, to be kind, older than dirt" is right on! Property owners with "large indoor spaces" burdened with such a system may not understand the industry jargon presented in Ms. Coefield's column, much less the physics involved. So, allow me to suggest a registered "Professional Engineer" [PE] of the mechanical variety be hired for an independent "Property Condition Assessment" study and report who will study ways to not only improve the filter efficiencies but the system's performance as a whole.
There are a number of mechanical PEs in Missoula; listed in various directories; typically listed under "Consulting Engineers" or "Engineers - Mechanical." These are the "heavy hitters" who will earn their keep. Local HVAC contractors , distributors installers, or service businesses shouldn't be mistaken for the PEs professional service. Rather, the PE can guide the property owner through the myriad of options said businesses offer.
Ms. Coefield's suggestion: "Talk to your HVAC technician" is a good start. He or she is capable of picking the "low hanging fruit."
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula