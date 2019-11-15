On Nov. 13, I listened to the two distinguished Foreign Service officers, George Kent and Bill Taylor, as they related in astute detail the events happening in Ukraine in their struggle against the intrusive Russian military. I was impressed with their professionalism and their decades of service to their country.
My friend Dave Grimland was a retired Foreign Service officer. His book, “Journey to Ithaca,” had acquainted me with the intricacies of the job of a Foreign Service officer. Dave had served in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Bangladesh and India. Sadly, we lost Dave a year ago. I have a profound respect for Foreign Service officers!
Then came the boorish disparaging interrogation from three sophomoric Republican senators. I was appalled! It is sad that willfully blind senators would lower their standards to equal Donald Trump’s.
Today (Nov. 15), we had the privilege of meeting another highly qualified distinguished Foreign Service officer, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch; another diplomat with decades of service to her country.
Trump was plotting a corrupt campaign (again), taking advantage of the new president in Ukraine and was rightfully concerned that Ambassador Yovanovitch, an adversary of corruption, would be a burr under his saddle of vice, so began a smear campaign against her and fired her.
Should Trump be impeached? Really tough decision!
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee