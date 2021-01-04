Profoundly sad moment in Montana

A letter to Steve Daines:

I will have to say that I am extremely disappointed to see your name on the list of senators that will vote on Wednesday, to challenge the election results.

This is a sad day in American democracy when we have a clear winner in our 2020 election. There already have been multiple cases, over 60, and there has only been one win. This is a clear indication that there was not any widespread election fraud. Also, the three newly appointed Supreme Court judges are standing behind the fact that there is no election fraud.

Your involvement in this continuing act of defying our democratic process is unAmerican, it is a traitor to our democratic process, and the fine folks of Montana deserve better. We had a free and fair election election and it is time to be a leader, not a follower, and accept the fact that Donald Trump lost.

Everyone needs to grow up and start acting like an Americans. When did we lose site of the fact there are winners and losers? Remember the day your parents taught you to be an honorable loser?

Mike Phillips,

Three Forks

