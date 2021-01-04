 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Profoundly sad moment in Montana

Profoundly sad moment in Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

A letter to Steve Daines:

I will have to say that I am extremely disappointed to see your name on the list of senators that will vote on Wednesday, to challenge the election results.

This is a sad day in American democracy when we have a clear winner in our 2020 election. There already have been multiple cases, over 60, and there has only been one win. This is a clear indication that there was not any widespread election fraud. Also, the three newly appointed Supreme Court judges are standing behind the fact that there is no election fraud.

Your involvement in this continuing act of defying our democratic process is unAmerican, it is a traitor to our democratic process, and the fine folks of Montana deserve better. We had a free and fair election election and it is time to be a leader, not a follower, and accept the fact that Donald Trump lost.

Everyone needs to grow up and start acting like an Americans. When did we lose site of the fact there are winners and losers? Remember the day your parents taught you to be an honorable loser?

Mike Phillips,

Three Forks

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News