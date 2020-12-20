Project will further isolate grizzly bears

It wasn’t long ago that federal judge Dana Christensen ruled against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for attempting to strip protections afforded to the Greater Yellowstone grizzly bear population under the Endangered Species Act. One of the keys to his ruling was that core grizzly populations are currently isolated, and the species cannot be considered recovered until they are genetically connected.

Habitat fragmentation has been, and continues to be, a huge obstacle for grizzly recovery. Grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are isolated from grizzlies in the Greater Northern Continental Divide, and grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems are isolated, as well. The Bitterroot Ecosystem, however, is a key link and an important puzzle piece in connecting these populations. Maintaining the wildlife corridors to and from these greater ecosystems and the Bitterroots is crucial for grizzly recovery in the Northern Rockies.

Why then is the U.S. Forest Service proposing a massive road-building and logging project in the Ninemile drainage on the Lolo National Forest? Grizzlies currently use this corridor, and it allows bears to travel down to the Bitterroots and vice-versa. Road building and logging exacerbates habitat fragmentation. So does clear cutting over 100 acres. No wonder grizzlies can’t recover.