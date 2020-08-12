Promote the better aspects of humanity

When we actually hear and see how many people clap, cheer, jeer at the press, and enjoy Donald Trump's battles with the press, it is plain to see how many of us humans do actually follow and express the Trump character traits and values promoting fear, anger, casting blame, and the other very negative and disturbing behavior patterns of our species.
It will be interesting to witness, over the next few years, just how this 24/7 very audible and visual human-behavioral-exercise actually "comes to life" in various ways.
Let's not only stay tuned, but each of us actively promote the better aspects of our species. And let's each do this in whatever way feels right for us individually.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!