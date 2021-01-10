Propaganda must not install presidents

A democracy does not use propaganda to install a president. A democracy uses free and fair elections. States make every effort to safely conduct these free and fair elections, tally the votes of their residents, audit and, in some cases, recount votes to ensure the accuracy and integrity of their elections.

In past this process has been trusted; what has changed?

We live in a democracy of 50 states, all of which have certified the results of this past November’s election. Despite this fact, many voices disagree with these certified results, the loudest of which is President Trump, as he denies defeat. He is a president who uses propaganda most effectively, evidenced again by his unsupported claims of voter fraud, which are repeated and amplified daily by growing numbers of his followers.

Upon extensive review by all 50 states, the final result of the election has been found to be fair and accurate. This fact has been “Trumped” by propaganda. Again, a democracy does not use propaganda to install a president.

Donna Olsen,

Missoula

