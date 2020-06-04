Property concerns trump lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who could vote in the first quadrennial presidential election held from Dec. 15, 1788 to Jan. 10, 1789? The fortunate people who could help shape the new American experiment were white men, but more importantly, land-holding property owners.

Fast forward to June 2020. What is the main concern of some of our population over unrest erupting from yet another unnecessary killing of a black man? Is it continual needless racially targeted barbarity from certain police personnel? No, it is the looting and vandalism; property concerns.

The fact is that property of some of the ownership class still trumps (pun intended) lives of most black men in this country. This demand of land and property built this country, after all. Completed by forcefully taking land from the indigenous tribes by violent means and with the use of human property in African slaves to acquire more wealth and property. Even the white women were once considered property.

No wonder reading a social media post comment on looting and vandalism in 2020 will bear surprising similarity to a letter from a white slave owner in the south in 1862, complaining about the pilfering, aggressive Yankees.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0