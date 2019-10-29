Missoula County's tax database was just updated. Most people are going to find that their taxes have indeed increased.
A story in the Missoulian on Aug. 7 quoted Mayor John Engen: “We had the largest increase of newly taxable value that I’ve seen in my 14 years serving as mayor,” Engen told the Missoulian after making the announcement at a budget committee meeting. “We are able to fund everything in my preliminary budget plus a few additional items, not only without raising property taxes, but Missoula city taxpayers will end up paying about 5% less in taxes.”
An opinion by Karen Wickersham and Chase Gay (Oct. 3), board members of the Missoula County Democrats, tout that the city decreased tax by 3.9% for 2020.
I urge you to visit the tax website and see for yourself that the taxes did not go down. Following is the link: https://itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/?fbclid=IwAR2HLlJKz1hiWR97MgF3djPuOGEvn8_JqOAiqi4VTS8eRTTVJkGoDnuIZ74.
This is the very reason I decided to run for City Council this year.
Thank you.
Brent Sperry,
Ward 2 candidate,
Missoula City Council,
Missoula