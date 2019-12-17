Property taxes:
- Missoula County is the highest-taxed county in Montana.
- The median tax rate for a home in Montana worth $176,000 is $1,465.
I would like to remind everyone, however, of a few of the more recent city expenditures from the past few years, and a few of the proposed new ones.
- In 2013, there was an approximately $1.7 million levy for Mountain Line.
- In 2015, a $5 million bond for the Reserve Street Pedestrian Bridge, Missoula’s very own "bridge to nowhere" that seemingly no one uses.
- Bonds for schools in 2015 were around $158 million, with improvements for most of Missoula’s schools, and adding Jeannette Rankin Elementary.
- The 2017 condemnation of Mountain Water, where Missoula lost one of our largest private taxpayers (approximately $1.2 million yearly). Missoula now has to pay those taxes. $140 million borrowed.
- The 2019 purchase of the Montana Rail Link Park: $4 million.
- The $30 million library bond.
- Roundabouts, namely Orange Street and Van Buren. Cost: around $7 million.
Arriving soon: Max Wave Park, Broadway Island Bridge, sales tax.
City taxes should pay for critical things. Why all the pet projects at the expense of the rest?
Why can persons who don't own property vote to raise our taxes? Please, Missoula, let's vote "no" to new taxes.
Casey Shamp,
Missoula