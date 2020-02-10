Proportional government representation

I put into numbers the proportional representation of Montana and its four neighboring states as opposed to the West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington.

I read a recent interesting Roosevelt Institute (a rare progressive think tank) article on the inequality of the U.S. Senate. I also computed the representation through the U.S. House as well as the Electoral College. For Montana and four neighboring states, there are 503,000 people for each senator, while for the three West Coast states, 8.6 million people per senator, or 17 times less representation.

For the Electoral College the interior states have 314,000 people per vote while the West Coast States require 702,000 people for one electoral vote, we have 2.2 times the representation. For the U.S. House, however, the coastal states are represented by one member per 754,000 population while Montana and adjoining states require 839,000, the coastal states having 1.11 the representation. Regardless of your political leanings, one has to see the apparent inequity in much of our system, especially with the Senate.

The Senate was not created by the founders to remain static, clear in the Federalist Papers. It is time for equitable change and truer democracy.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

