Proposals to kill, torture wildlife

I read the Feb. 22, Missoulian article by Tom Kuglin, “Hunting, trapping intensely debated,” about proposed wildlife bills currently being passed by the Montana Legislature, and was sickened. It was difficult to even contemplate the many proposed horribly inhumane, unnecessary ways to murder, maim and torture our precious wildlife.

There was almost no bill referenced in the article that can be considered fair chase or ethical hunting in the most sickening batch of proposals I have read since I began researching and rehabilitating Montana wildlife over 50 years ago; especially use of dreadful indiscriminate snares. Are the people of Montana actually going to allow these abhorrent bills to be made into law with hardly any protest at all? Please speak up before it is too late!

Insects are in rapid decline. Birds, amphibians and most of Montana’s other animals, especially those that depend on insects for food, are also in steep decline. At the present rate, they will all be extinct in 30 years. That includes humans!