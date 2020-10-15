Propositions, judges and Public Service Commission

Judges:

Montana Supreme Court: Mike Black, a fourth-generation Montanan is by far the superior candidate. He enjoys the support of all seven of the retired Supreme Court Judges.

The incumbent was backed in her election by a dark-money group, a puppet for the Koch organization. Consequently, she votes consistently in favor of corporations and against consumers. I am voting for Mike Black.

District Court Judge: Judge Jason Marks is backed by all the other four District Judges. He is also widely supported by the legal community. He is measured, even-minded and fair. He exercises diligence in his rulings from the bench, balanced with understanding, empathy and compassion. His opponent seems like a nice woman, but she has nowhere near the depth of experience of Judge Marks. I am voting for Judge Marks.

Public Service Commission (PSC): The PSC is supposed to regulate the rates that utilities charge (electricity, etc.) In fact, the current Commissioners simply rubber-stamp whatever the corporations want.