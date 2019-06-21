I am privileged to be able to provide a healthcare service in the state I love. But one of the most challenging aspects, one I know I share with all health care practitioners, remains how to provide care to patients who lack insurance.
We hear more about Medicare for All as a potential fix. The reality is more complicated. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that under a government insurance system, the number of hospitals and other health care facilities would likely decline due to budget constraints. The study also found there would likely be less investment in new and existing facilities. That decline could lead to a shortage of providers, longer waits and changes in quality of care.
As a dentist, I see the same concerns in my profession. The best way forward is to protect the Affordable Care Act, enhance and expand what it does well, and fix what needs improvement. The ACA, for example, mandates pediatric dental benefits. It’s a start. Medicare, on the other hand, provides no dental coverage.
As with many of Montana’s problems, the best solution is one that improves an existing system, rather than one that depends on a radical overhaul.
Katie Maes-Sealey,
Helena