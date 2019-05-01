Avocados, cherries and coffee are just a few of the many crops that bees pollinate year-round. More specifically, 100 crops provide 90% of the world’s food. We rely on bees to pollinate 71 of these worldwide crops.
For about the past two years the bee population has dropped by 30% every winter through the use of harmful pesticides such as neonicotinoids. These statistics worry me when I think about my community’s future. If we lose bees, we lose food. But food as a whole is more than nutrition.
Food brings people together. If we lose bees, we lose family dinners. We lose time with friends. We lose quiet coffee shops.
When I look at the bee decline as whole, I think about what generations will miss if we lose the culture of food. Therefore, as Montanans, we must protect the bee population through state legislation. I am asking Gov. Steve Bullock to save the bee population, and protect family meals, friendship, and coffee spots through a pesticide ban on neonictinoids.
