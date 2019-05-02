Missoula has the great nickname of “The Garden City,” however, as a community and as a state, we have yet to take action to protect the bees and other pollinators that inspired that nickname. Our community is vibrant and bright during the spring and early summer months but we are risking the natural beauty with which we have chosen to surround ourselves.
More than half of all native bee species are in decline; partially due to climate change and partially due to our use of pesticides that contain neonicotinoids. Many laboratory studies described lethal and sub-lethal effects of neonicotinoids on the foraging behavior, and learning and memory abilities of bees. This is considerably dangerous when you take into account that of the 100 crops that provide 90% of the world’s food supply, 71 of them are pollinated by bees.
Gov. Steve Bullock has the power to help protect Montana’s 200,000 bees and the $31 million they add to our state economy by calling for the state-wide ban of neonicotinoids. Help us take a step in the right direction to protect our food supply, our state economy and help Missoula live up to the nickname of “The Garden City.”
Seamus Clancy,
Missoula