Protect communities, not corporations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recent memorandum, announced while public health experts are preoccupied with the immediate effects of the coronavirus pandemic, threatens to destabilize years of efforts by communities and scientists across Montana and the U.S. for their right to a healthy living environment.

The Trump administration has already rolled back 58 regulations on emissions and air pollution, drilling and extraction, water pollution, and toxic substances, to name a few. More rollbacks are underway. These rollbacks will allow big corporations to further exploit resources and front-line communities for their own financial gain.

If we don’t hold corporations accountable for their impacts on environmental and human health, they will continue to pursue profits, leaving communities and taxpayers to bear the cost of externalities. We don’t need another threat to our health, especially not one that will disproportionately affect already marginalized and underserved communities.

Montanans are working hard to take care of their neighbors and children and stay in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now more than ever is the time to do what’s best for the health of our communities and the people we love, not what’s best for corporations.