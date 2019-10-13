As an American, I am frustrated, embarrassed and angry at the state of our current union. No, I am not a Donald Trump supporter; never was, couldn't stand his attitude and pomposity when he had a reality show.
Now we all have our own reality show every day. Another day, another story about Twitter tantrums and blaming someone else and he said, he said. Not sure about the rest of you, but if my child behaved in that manner, they would have gone over my knee.
Now, my question to the Republicans in the House and Senate is this: you all took an oath of office; that oath did not include the name of Donald P. Trump. Do your jobs, protect the Constitution of the United States. Whatever fear this childish, immature and emotionally stunted man soothes in you, is it really worth destroying this country? Is it really?
You have free articles remaining.
Jennie Watson,
Milltown