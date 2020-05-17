Protect consumers with price controls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having lived through the entire administration of our greatest president (FDR), and having vivid memories if World War II, I was disturbed when my wife came home from the grocery store yesterday and told me about how the prices had just been increased.

One of the greatest actions of FDR at the outset of WWII was price control, the prevention of unfair profits taken by greedy merchants. Today we are faced with a crisis similar to the 1940s, with unemployment being widespread and our population unable to keep up financially. Yet, because of the greed promoted by the White House, prices are beginning to go out of sight.

We need price controls badly today, but Donald Trump is emphasizing the economy instead of the welfare of our citizens. Bring back the honor and integrity that existed during the 1940s when our country was united for the good of all.

Ron Osborn,

Hamilton

