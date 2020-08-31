Protect forests to protect watersheds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bozeman Municipal Watershed logging project, the South Plateau Landscape logging project near West Yellowstone, and other plans to log public lands in Montana ignore the scientific fact that logging exposes soil to the sun and wind, to heat and drying.

The drying out of the continent, particular in the West, is more than a lack of precipitation and episodic droughts. Hotter climate extremes and human activities, including logging, increase the drying.

The current trend is “progressively lower river flows, drier landscapes, higher forest mortality, and more severe and widespread wildfires… a clear longer-term trend toward greater aridification,” according to an article in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (June 2).

Another study in the same journal (May 26) reports on Missouri River’s vast watershed and confirms that there has been “a general drying of the basin” in the late twentieth and early 21st century, drying resulting in lower flows in the river (a fact not negated by seasonal floods).

The Forest Service should protect the public interests in national forests through conservation. Forests protect watersheds!

Please conserve forests and thereby help to conserve our increasingly valuable watersheds, our quantity and quality of water.