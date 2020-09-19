Protect Montanans: Elect Shane Morigeau

Rep. Shane Morigeau’s Native Montana roots with broad experience in law and as a legislator protecting public lands and healthcare for constituents positions him as a skilled candidate for the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. Commonly known as State Auditor, the board has broad jurisdiction over the insurance industry providing consumer protection and regulation, as well as in the securities area protecting investors and encouraging investments in Montana. His legal career as prosecutor and attorney with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes provides a legal foundation to the many responsibilities in this job.