Protect Montanans: Elect Shane Morigeau

Protect Montanans: Elect Shane Morigeau

Rep. Shane Morigeau’s Native Montana roots with broad experience in law and as a legislator protecting public lands and healthcare for constituents positions him as a skilled candidate for the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. Commonly known as State Auditor, the board has broad jurisdiction over the insurance industry providing consumer protection and regulation, as well as in the securities area protecting investors and encouraging investments in Montana. His legal career as prosecutor and attorney with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes provides a legal foundation to the many responsibilities in this job.

Morigeau's early experiences in fighting forest fires and earning a Bachelor of Science in resource conservation provide valuable background for his position on the Land Board. As one of the top five elected officials in the State, this position is key to protecting and managing public lands which provide funding for public education.

Primary responsibilities are to regulate the state's insurance industry by protecting Montanans from predatory short-term junk insurance and to protect against investment fraud. Shane is running for Auditor because Montana deserves an independent voice who puts Montanans ahead of any political party.

Elect Shane Morigeau Auditor.

Betty Kuffel,

Whitefish

