Public lands in Montana are one of the most important commodities in the state. During this legislative session, we have seen tons of bills about hunting regulations and gun rights, but we have yet to see many about the protection of the lands which makes recreation possible. Hunting, fishing and hiking can’t happen if we allow those spaces to be changed or put in danger by irresponsible legislation.
The National Monument Review in 2017 could have led to the delisting of national monuments within our own state such as the Upper Missouri River Breaks. Montanans were notably very outspoken about how much we care about parks and monuments and how these places need to be protected for the next generation. These lands belong to all of us, and we can’t take them for granted.
During this legislative session, we need to be just as diligent, making sure that our national parks and monuments are protected and properly regulated so that they can be enjoyed for many generations.
Jadyn Emerson,
Missoula