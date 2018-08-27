It’s easy to be confident that our rivers are going to be in good shape when we have as much snow as we did this past winter. Snowpack is something I pay attention to as an angler. Winter determines how well our rivers and fish will fare in the late summer heat when the flows have dropped. Beyond the seasons, I’m also paying attention to the long-term affects of climate change on the health of our rivers and fish.
Even with above average snowpack this year, western Montana is again in a record drought. Coupled with the record hot temperatures of recent weeks, cold-water species like trout are feeling the heat and becoming stressed, which leads to increased mortality. If you’re an angler, then the affects of climate change should have your attention, too.
Being an angler is more than a hobby. Fishing is a lifestyle shared with family and friends or enjoyed in solitude. For some, it’s also a livelihood. Our rivers and fish are not immune to climate change, and thus, neither are we. Anglers, let’s pay attention. Let’s advocate for opportunities to protect the long-term health of these resources.
Jamie Wolf,
Missoula