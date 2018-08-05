Wilderness is Montana’s culture. Four years ago I moved here from Hawaii where, like Montana, people love to get outside. Brennan’s wave and the near endless selection of hikes in Missoula contrast surprisingly well with surfing or hiking up the many beautiful trails on Maui. You never have to go far to enjoy true natural wonders in either place.
Aside from the freezing weather, Missoula shares a very similar spirit with the lifestyle on Maui. Surrounded by abundant natural areas, pristine waterways and unique wildlife, both feel authentic and relaxed. People find the same peace floating down the Clark Fork as they do lying beneath Kiawe trees on the beach.
Unfortunately, Hawaii and Montana differ greatly politically. Montana representatives are attempting to open 700,000+ acres of wilderness areas to development and the trade-off boils down to the degradation of our home and culture for cash.
I moved here to enjoy Montana’s natural beauty and public lands. Other people, including Rep. Gianforte, moved here to exploit our natural resources. As Montana’s population grows, it may be only a matter of time before people start paying attention to Montana for that same reason, sacrificing more wilderness areas in exchange for oil and gold.
Benjamin Rose,
Missoula