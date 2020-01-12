The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks meeting about elk/deer district proposals, in a nutshell:
Landowners with hayfields are demanding elk/deer be killed in their fields to stop damage. Public hunters are outraged almost all our wild game is gone. FWP's objective for districts is based off splitting the difference between ranchers wanting less elk and hunters wanting more.
In District 203, the objective is less than half what the land could sustain. This is to allow 80 mph speed limits, rose/vegetable gardens and hayfields.
I high-fenced elk out of our hayfield, proving they don't need to be shot and FWP no longer needs to kill elk in an area the public can't fill tags. In Oregon they have used staghounds to chase elk from fields without hurting or shooting them. And like being chased by wolves, they stay away for weeks. Montana elk shot at in hayfields return the next day.
The missing 203 District elk would eat up to 6 million pounds of ground fuel during fire season.
Time for slower speed limits, wildlife tunnels/overpasses, high fences and staghounds to save our herds and protect ranchers at the same time.
The meeting addressed symptoms, not the problem. Bring back our herds!
I.V. Babcock,
Missoula