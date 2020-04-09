Protect self, others by wearing protective equipment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Sunday, April 5, my wife and I took a walk on the trail through Milltown State Park, wearing masks to cover our mouth and nose, as strongly urged by medical professionals. We understand that this is to protect the health of those individuals with whom we might come in contact, in the event that we are asymptomatic. This is an important step in helping control and eventually eradicate COVID-19.

Unfortunately, not one other person on the trail was wearing any protective device to minimize infection of others. To say that this was disappointing would be a gross understatement. I can't help but wonder if this is indicative of arrogance, ignorance or apathy. These people seemed to have no regard for the health (and perhaps life) of other members of the community. Are they listening to the uninformed opinions of neighbors, acquaintances, media or politicians? Or do they just not care?

Regardless, those who disregard the medical advice of experts certainly have the privilege to put their own health and safety in jeopardy, but they have no right to put the rest of this community at risk.

Please remember that we cannot survive this pandemic unless all of us unite to defeat the enemy. Protect yourself and your neighbors by adhering to the advice, urging an orders of those who know and care for Missoula, Montana, and the world.