Pressing for the Senate version of the Farm Bill that protects the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program is step one in battling hunger for veterans and millions of other Americans. ("SNAP helps support veterans at home" by Carla Mettling, Nov. 20).
With one in five children and one in seven seniors living in poverty, hunger is a major problem in America. Step two is to ask those who represent us in Congress to battle the causes of hunger. Living wage jobs and tax credits are two of the possible solutions. Expanding the SNAP program could be a temporary fix.
After voting, our next step is to speak to those who represent us and follow up until hunger is not a problem for our veterans, children, seniors or any other American. Our letters, calls and visits can help this change happen!
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington