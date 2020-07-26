Protect the Doughboy monument

It is very sad that Missoula County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick will not place a warning sign by our Doughboy monument to prevent more damage to it.

It is such a lovely statue and my late husband, Harold, a World War II veteran, and I used to enjoy visiting the statue while he read the names on the plaques of all his young Missoula friends who enlisted with him then were killed in World War II defending our country.