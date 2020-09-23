 Skip to main content
Protect the tribe

Protect the tribe

I have gotten bomb threats because I want police substations in all reservation towns and a 50 year police budget so my homeland is not a criminal haven where felons and gangs commit horrific crimes and grand larceny against the treaty Indians. Unfortunately, the USA is pushing for a civil war so I am encouraging all Indian veterans to mobilize their kin to protect Indian country. The President is pushing white supremacy and the Indians of Montana have to prepare their peoples for an America that might break up into regions with little or no travel. It is bad enough that the Indians have 34% of the deaths from COVID-19 and a history of genocide, now we have the white man pushing for ethnic cleansing by Marshall Law. It is time for Indians to make peace in their families so we can protect the tribe.

Larry Reevis, 

Cut Bank

