Protect Yellowstone

Yellowstone Park turns 149 in March. Yellowstone was the first national park, but we almost lost it.

In the 1880s opportunists wanted to open Yellowstone to commercial development and private ownership. Picture a railroad in Lamar Valley or mansions at Old Faithful.

Thankfully President Arthur was convinced to halt plans for logging, mining and ranching in the park.

Equally spectacular public lands north of Yellowstone have not been so lucky. Mining, logging, and private land development on former national forest has meant major headaches in repairing the damage done. $24 million was needed to clean up mines near Cooke City, and another $65 million to buy out plans for a new gold mine.

Private inholdings have been a major headache for the Forest Service. Tens of millions of dollars and major land swaps have been needed to acquire these lands.

Let’s preserve the million plus acres of roadless wildlands on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. It’s more cost effective to protect a place in its natural state than to try to fix it after it’s been damaged.

Let’s extend that same intelligent protection that Yellowstone enjoys to equally spectacular and valuable public lands surrounding the Grand Old Park.