Protecting Badger is right thing to do

Protecting Badger is right thing to do

The Blackfeet Nation, local citizens and other Montanans have been working diligently to protect the Badger-Two Medicine from industrialization for over 35 years. Now that the last of the many illegally issued oil leases is finally gone, it’s time for a new narrative for the Badger!

Thankfully, Senator Tester recently introduced the Badger-Two Medicine Protection Act, which will preserve this land from any future attempts to degrade it.

I have been hunting, hiking and fishing this territory since the early ‘80s. It is absolutely some of the best fish and wildlife habitat on the whole Rocky Mountain Front and an invaluable corridor between Glacier National Park and Bob Marshall Wilderness for every big game species that wanders throughout Montana. The Blackfeet, the original inhabitants of this land, called this place “The Backbone of the World.” The Cultural Heritage Area designation will finally incorporate Blackfeet perspectives into the Forest Service’s management of the area.

This strikes me as both the right and respectful thing to do. The bill also protects everyone’s ability to enjoy this wild country, just as I have long been blessed to do.

John Schmid,

East Glacier

