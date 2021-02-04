Protecting wildlife is not political

As a lifelong Republican, I was happy to see the results of the elections in Montana. I believe in lower taxes and less government. However, I draw the line when it comes to wildlife. Part of why I moved to Montana was to be in a place where wildlife and wild nature are close by.

Being a nurse, I am keenly aware of death and the beauty of life. What I cannot understand is why in a state so blessed, we continue to allow trapping, something that randomly kills innocent wildlife for no reason. I’m dismayed that leaders like Greg Gianforte, whom I voted for, now seem to be so careless about our public lands and wildlife.

Trapping has no place in a modern society. None! We all know many things that were once part of our culture are gone because we have learned and progressed. Trapping is something that should go. This is important not just to me, but to my precious grandchildren born here.

But Governor-elect Gianforte appointed to his advisory team Matt Lumley, vice-president of the National Trappers Association and Kerry White, executive director of Citizens for Balanced Use, which wants to let motorized vehicles run roughshod anywhere and everywhere. Why on earth does Gianforte think conservatives are against conservation? Most of us are not.