Our democracy is in serious jeopardy. The process for approving a new Supreme Court justice is blatantly deviating from long-held democratic standards:
Records for Brett Kavanaugh’s review are being dramatically limited. Senators and citizens deserve to know the full record of a Supreme Court nominee.
The National Archives cannot retrieve even the reduced number of documents until the end of October. Senate hearings are scheduled in early September; voting will occur before information is available.
The selected records have been chosen by political operatives. Here is what Sen. Patrick Leahy has said: “For every Supreme Court nominee since Watergate, professional archivists with the National Archives have reviewed any associated White House records of the nominee and provided them to the Senate Judiciary Committee as required by statute. If Senate Republicans sideline this nonpartisan process and instead rely on self-selected partisan lawyers to self-select documents from just two of Judge Kavanaugh’s five years in the White House, it will mark the most partisan and incomplete vetting of a Supreme Court nominee in my memory. And I have been here for 19 of them.”
This process damages our nation’s democratic values. Protest this unwarranted process with U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester.
Ellen and Bob Knight,
Missoula