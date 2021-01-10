Protest peacefully, respect differences

Dear America:

What is going on? We are far better than this. Why are we allowing the evil fringes on each side to take over our government? The vast majority of Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians are good, upstanding people. We can protest in peace, as there are many issues that need to be addressed.

Politics cannot even be discussed, as the art of debate is gone. Division is happening when we yell and personally attack the opposing side and even claim to hate them! This is not democracy. Our forefathers would be ashamed.

America was once the “great melting pot,” with many different people coming from many different nations uniting to form a more perfect union. This hatred and divisiveness is wrong and it is far from what we stand for. After Grant won the Civil War, he and Lincoln worked tirelessly to restore our union. This country was once a “Beacon of Light” radiating the benefits of democracy.

We are the majority. We are the United States of America. There is room for us all. Let us respect each other’s differences and debate them in a civilized manner. Make me proud once again, my fellow Americans!

Patrice Halverson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0