Protesters fighting for more egalitarian society

As Ronald Reagan said, “There you go again.” The Bitterroot Valley Carlsons say we need to choose between the “extreme socialism” advocated by protesters and, among other things, “law and order.” If they would just listen, they would know protesters are asking for a more egalitarian society and the end to excessive force police use against Black people and others.

It’s not about politics. It’s about human rights. To say protesters want socialism is a lazy argument meant to inflame when they are unable to support their position with sound reasoning.

Which side would the Carlsons have picked in 1773 when British troops were sent to occupy Boston and close the port after protesters threw, in today’s money, an estimated $1.7 million in tea into Boston Harbor? Their writings suggest they would have chosen to side with the British and law and order.