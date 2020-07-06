Protesters give reason for hope

Thank you, protesters!
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live in the time when we are judged by our character, not by our skin color?
I would hate to be judged by my skin; it is old, spotted, saggy, wrinkled, but its hanging in there, literally.
We are fortunate to have five biracial grandchildren. We have 12 happy, joyful, grandchildren and two beautiful greats. A loving and wonderful daughter-in-law from the Philippines. Our son-in-law is a black man of honor and integrity. My father was a full-blood Spaniard and my mother was French Canadian. My husband, the nicest man you could ever know.
Having a family of many colors is a blessing for which we give thanks every day. Protesters give us hope!
Judy Hughes,
Missoula
