Protesters give reason for hope

Protesters give reason for hope

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, protesters!

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live in the time when we are judged by our character, not by our skin color?

I would hate to be judged by my skin; it is old, spotted, saggy, wrinkled, but its hanging in there, literally.

We are fortunate to have five biracial grandchildren. We have 12 happy, joyful, grandchildren and two beautiful greats. A loving and wonderful daughter-in-law from the Philippines. Our son-in-law is a black man of honor and integrity. My father was a full-blood Spaniard and my mother was French Canadian. My husband, the nicest man you could ever know.

Having a family of many colors is a blessing for which we give thanks every day. Protesters give us hope!

Judy Hughes,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News