Protesting abortion while risking lives

Your (Jan. 25) photograph of the United For Life gallery at the Legislature captures in full the hypocrisy of the current Montana Legislature and of politics in general.

All these unmasked folks advocating for further restrictions to abortion when they are unconcerned that they are risking the lives of others in refusing to wear masks to protect against COVID. Photos of the unmasked legislators just add to this.

Whose life is it that’s important? They claim that masking should be a personal responsibility and choice, but these folks obviously have not chosen to treat their colleagues responsibly in the time of the pandemic. Furthermore, they are fine in preventing women from exercising their personal responsibilities and choices when it comes to their bodies and families.

Smugness and hypocrisy ooze from this legislature. And, really, are transgender student-athletes and abortion restrictions the most pressing items on the legislative agenda, when the state is suffering from the unending personal and economic fallout from the COVID pandemic? These ideologically driven hypocrites are beyond contempt and have no place in governing.