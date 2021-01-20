Protests not needed in MT

National news outlets are reporting that Donald Trump "they stole the election" protesters will be out in full force at all 50 state capitols this week. I’m not sure that’s entirely correct or necessary. Why in the world would they want to protest in Montana?

Montana is home base for three of Trump’s most fervent election deniers/liars: Gov. Greg Gianforte, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines. These three Horsemen of the Election Apocalypse can and will do more to further the cause of misinformation, lies and damage to democracy than any uneducated angry mob could ever possibly accomplish.

So maybe instead of protesting this week, anyone so inclined should just stay home and read a book. May I suggest the United States Constitution. It’s really short.

Steve Nardi,

Lakeside

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0