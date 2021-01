In response to Pete Hasquet's letter of Jan. 22: I note that you fail to list the 45th president's greatest accomplishment: He incited the vandalism of the United States Capitol by his supporters. Aren't you proud of all of his accomplishments?

There is a reason the 45th president wasn't re-elected. He lost in a free and fair election, with which it seems you are still having trouble accepting. And yeah, you are going to have to get used to masks. It's about time.