Provide free tests, treatment for virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Opening up the economy now? But what about the 14 million U.S. residents who don’t qualify for free COVID-19 tests?

Our 10 million undocumented and 4 million legal permanent residents are not eligible for Medicaid and have no access to free COVID-19 testing nor treatment. This includes 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, many of whom are on the front lines as doctors and medical care workers keeping the rest of us safe.

Unable to afford expensive tests to be confirmed virus-free, won’t millions be unable to return to work secure in the knowledge they won’t affect others? If they do return untested, are the rest of us safe?

Contact your U.S. representative and senator now. Urge them to include free testing and treatment for the undocumented and legal residents in the next stimulus bill.

We really are in this all together.

Sara Busey,

Polson