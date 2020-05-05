Provide perspective on 'AstroTurf' activism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In February 2009, FreedomWorks, an organization set up by David and Charles Koch, assisted in organizing a small protest in Florida which officially kicked off the so-called “Tea Party Movement,” now properly classified as “AstroTurfing.” The election of a black president deemed as a threatening liberal was the impetus for billionaires to invest in this movement. This particular Florida protest was covered at the scene by the media, but perhaps not thoroughly.

The particular unsavory, and unsettling display in East Lansing, Michigan, last week was also an AstroTurf event with funds apparently linked to billionaire Betsey DeVos’s family. This demonstration also received massive media coverage.

It is time for the press to start putting all demonstrations and activism into proper perspective. David Meyer of University of California, Irvine, remarked in 2018 about protests opposing Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions. Meyer said “that while it is not unusual to have protests after a new president, what is unusual is the vigor, speed, size, and number of issues ... To have a sustained [protest], every weekend, every couple of days, and it's a different issue – I've never seen anything like this before."

I suggest the press cover demonstrations and activism thoroughly and with perspective.