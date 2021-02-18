Providing jobs in energy sector

The Feb. 15 article in the Missoulian, “Autoworkers fear electric revolution,” really hits home for many Montanans.

Although Montana has few automotive jobs locked to internal combustion engines, there are many jobs at risk in our beautiful state because of market forces that will inevitably transition from the status quo to "new energy." An obvious example is the shift from coal to natural gas due to the lower price of natural gas (Fracking adoption = higher gas production = lower gas prices. Econ 101).

It’s important that we take care of our people by providing jobs in the rising energy sector. This is the expressed intention of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The act is designed to be a net job creator.

Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines are both looking closely at this bipartisan designed bill that uses market forces to address climate change while creating high-paying jobs and driving American innovation. Innovation is America’s biggest talent and we need to encourage it.