Prudent forest management is best approach

Adam Rissien’s recent opinion (June 28 guest column) presented arguments opposing U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s directive to increase the timber harvest from national forests. Unfortunately, Rissien failed to include pertinent facts that indicate the urgent need to increase the management intensity of the timber resource.

Over the past three decades, the timber harvest from Western national forests has declined by 83% while mortality has increased by 140%. Virtually unmanaged, aging, over-dense and fire-prone timber stands lack the resilience to survive the stresses of a changing climate

Conditions on Montana’s national forests reflect the deterioration of the west’s federal timber resources. More timber dies than grows on the states’ forests. The annual timber growth is 600 million cubic feet (MMcf) while 643 MMcf is lost to fire, insects and disease. The forests are currently harvesting about 5% of the annual growth.

Timber is a renewable resource. With careful management, our public forests can provide a never-ending supply of this valuable commodity along with the other ecosystem services of energy (biomass, hydro, solar, wind), water, forage, recreation and wildlife.

The world is changing. New times demand new measures. A “hands off” approach to the impacts of climate change, as advocated by Riessen, means a continuing degradation of our nation’s woodlands. Prudent husbandry, not abandonment, is the rational approach to preparing our national forests for the future.

W.V. (Mac) McConnell,

land use planner, forester,

Tallahassee, Florida

