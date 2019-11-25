NorthWestern Energy is planning to maximize their profits from their investment in Colstrip Unit 4. Other Colstrip owners, such as Avista, are leaving their investments from coal power to save their ratepayers money and to invest in the future of renewable energy. Avista is even contributing $3 million to a Colstrip Community Transition Fund for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Rosebud County and the town of Colstrip. Northwestern Energy plans on keeping their investments in Colstrip Unit 4 until 2042.
Our energy monopoly, Northwestern Energy, will continue to receive an 11.5% profit from their ownership in Colstrip Unit 4 at the expense of Montana ratepayers.
The future of Montana utility rates, jobs and Montana's environment are at stake. We need to have a just transition for the fossil-fuel industry communities, and we need political power to make NorthWestern Energy pull out of their investments in fossil fuels. This will benefit our Montana ratepayers, our environment and our climate.
If I am elected to the Montana Public Service Commission, I will be a strong voice to the legislature and the utility monopolies pushing for renewable energy, passenger railroad and fair representation for all Montana communities.
Daniel Carlino,
candidate,
Montana Public
Service Commission,
Missoula