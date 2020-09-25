 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PSC should be appointed

PSC should be appointed

{{featured_button_text}}

Monica Tranel seems well qualified to be our next public service commissioner from District 4. She knows that we need a diversified energy portfolio to protect both our environment and the ratepayers. She has the knowledge and ability that should be required of someone who will regulate our utilities in ways that will affect us for years to come.

But the professional duties of our five current Republican commissioners have been run asunder amid their own well documented sophomoric squabbles. In fact, since the dismemberment of Montana Power the general performance of the PSC has been poor at best.

Today, anyone can run for a seat on the PSC with no preparatory background to have this critical job. One needs only a political constituency to win election and then make over $100,000 per year for the next four years.

All states have some form of a PSC but in 39 states the members are appointed. It is past time to appoint our commissioners by a nonpartisan board based on the knowledge, integrity and ability to do the job. Let’s change the way we select our PSC members and give our ratepayers and our environment a break!

Kevin Wagner,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

A second test drive?
Letters

A second test drive?

Well some folks voted for Trump in 2016, wanting to try a “test drive”. Here they understood was a man not of the swamp, with no government ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News