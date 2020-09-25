PSC should be appointed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monica Tranel seems well qualified to be our next public service commissioner from District 4. She knows that we need a diversified energy portfolio to protect both our environment and the ratepayers. She has the knowledge and ability that should be required of someone who will regulate our utilities in ways that will affect us for years to come.

But the professional duties of our five current Republican commissioners have been run asunder amid their own well documented sophomoric squabbles. In fact, since the dismemberment of Montana Power the general performance of the PSC has been poor at best.

Today, anyone can run for a seat on the PSC with no preparatory background to have this critical job. One needs only a political constituency to win election and then make over $100,000 per year for the next four years.

All states have some form of a PSC but in 39 states the members are appointed. It is past time to appoint our commissioners by a nonpartisan board based on the knowledge, integrity and ability to do the job. Let’s change the way we select our PSC members and give our ratepayers and our environment a break!

Kevin Wagner,

Missoula

