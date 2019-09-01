Thanks in large part to the composition of the current Montana Public Service Commission and state Legislature, Montana is missing out on much of the clean energy revolution. As a result, Montana is also missing out on critical clean energy job growth. This is unacceptable.
Stopping climate change requires immediate solutions. It's time for the primary gatekeeper of energy efficiency and affordable, clean, renewable energy options — the PSC — to promote better opportunities for innovative energy options throughout Montana.
Montanas deserve PSC members with experience, who care about their needs, who are not affiliated in a way with the companies they regulate.
Although I was not included in the recent Missoulian article on the District 4 PSC race, I am running as a Democrat for the aforementioned reasons. I welcome your interest and support.
Brett Rosenberg,
District 4 candidate,
Montana Public Service Commission,
Missoula