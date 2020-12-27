Pseudoscience of 'intelligent design'

Mark Pfau (guest column, Dec. 17), a self-described evangelical Christian, advocates for the debunked Intelligent Design hypothesis. He touts Stephen Meyer's "Darwin's Doubt," available at Christianbooks.com, as being an excellent book. Wikipedia identifies Meyers as "an advocate of the pseudoscientific principle of Intelligent Design."

Pfau is wrong on so much of his "science." Re: thermodynamics, the earth is not a closed system. The sun adds 430 quintillion joules per hour of energy to the earth. Abiogenesis is not evolution, but the origin of life from inorganic substances. It occurred prior to, not during the CEL. The fossil record strongly supports the branching model rather than contradicting it.

It would take an entire book to show how ID proponents misuse probabilities to falsely make their case. Biological diversity results from the inherited traits of a population organisms changing from one generation to the next. This occurs at species not phyla level. The scientific method includes numerous steps including peer review.