Psychopathic Personality Disorder symptoms fit Trump perfectly

Mr. Trump is a psychopath. The blue suit of “Psychopathic Personality Disorder” fits him perfectly; clinically perfect!

Psychopathy defined: “A mental disorder roughly equivalent to ‘Antisocial Personality Disorder,’ but with emphasis on affective and interpersonal traits such as superficial charm, pathological lying, egocentricity, lack of remorse and callousness that has been traditionally regarded by Clinicians as Psychopathy.” I know that I cannot possibly be the only person to take their “Oxford Dictionary of Psychology” off the shelf and read this. I also learned from Simon Baron-Cohn’s book, “The Science of Evil,” that all of the above begins with “a lack of Empathy.”

Bonus time—Antisocial Personality Disorder: Characterized by a widespread pattern of disregard for and violation of the rights of others. Signs and symptoms: Failure to conform to social norms, repeated unlawful behavior, deceitfulness in tandem with repeated lying or swindling for pleasure or personal gain, impulsiveness or failure to plan ahead. As my Professors used to say, “In addition:” Other symptoms of irritability or aggressiveness, reckless disregard for the safety of others, irresponsibility to financial obligations, lack of remorse for the mistreatment or defamation of others as indicated by indifference and rationalization for their disrespect for people or institutions.