I have been camping, fishing, floating and boating on Elbow Lake since 1977. In 2001, we acquired a Department of Natural Resources and Conservation lease on Elbow Lake.
I consider myself to be a good steward of the land. I find that the DNRC and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have not held up their end of being good land stewards.
Elbow Lake stakeholders have not been included in the decision-making process with regard to removal of the rock weir. A letter dated June 21 from DNRC and FWP informed the lessees and landowners that the rock weir would be removed in the fall of 2019. They hope we’ll understand. I don’t understand.
The one opportunity to comment on the environmental assessment came in a letter dated Sept. 30. That’s it. I can’t see where the two agencies have invited stakeholders or the public to sit down and be part of any discussion. In fact, I have heard from many fellow lessees comments that negate any kind of inclusiveness in decision-making.
The people of Montana, not just Elbow Lake, should demand transparency of our state government agencies.
Lori Watson,
Greenough, Idaho